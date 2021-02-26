GBP/USD hangs near two-week lows, just above 1.3900 mark ahead of US data

- GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the second straight session on Friday.
- Strong follow-through USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover a part of its intraday losses, albeit continued with its struggle to capitalize on the move beyond mid-1.3800s.
The pair witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Friday and extended its sharp retracement slide from nearly three-year tops, around the 1.4243 touched earlier this week. The US dollar added to the previous day's strong gains led by a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields and further benefitted from a softer risk tone around the equity markets.
Investors remain optimistic about a strong global economic recovery amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package. The reflation trade forced investors to price in an uptick in inflation and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond 1.50% for the first time since February 2020.
Meanwhile, the rout in the fixed income market fueled fears about distressed selling in other assets and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade. This was evident from a sharp pullback in the equity markets, which further underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status and dragged the GBP/USD pair below the 1.3900 mark during the first half of the European session.
That said, the British government's plan to ease current lockdown measures and hopes for a swift UK economic recovery extended some support to the sterling. The GBP/USD pair showed some resilience below the 1.3900 mark, albeit lacked any meaningful traction. This, in turn, suggests that the positive outlook is fully priced in and the bias might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income/Spending data, Goods Trade Balance and Chicago PMI. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3924
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1.4007
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3855
|Daily SMA50
|1.3701
|Daily SMA100
|1.3447
|Daily SMA200
|1.3121
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4036
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.383
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading below 1.39 and down some 350 pips from the highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, keeps the red below $1765 level
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly charts assisted the commodity to bounce off eight-month lows. Bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for a further near-term decline.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.