GBP/USD hangs near multi-week lows, below 1.3900 mark

- GBP/USD lost ground for the sixth consecutive session and was weighed down by a combination of factors.
- The Fed’s hawkish turn continued underpinning the USD and exerted downward pressure on the major.
- Dismal UK Retail Sales, COVID-19/Brexit woes acted as a headwind for the GBP and contributed to the fall.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh multi-week lows, around mid-1.3800s during the early European session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3885 region, down nearly 0.25% for the day.
The pair extended its recent sharp pullback from the 1.4200 mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. The downtick was sponsored by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained well supported by the Fed's sudden hawkish turn. On the other hand, disappointing UK Retail Sales data weighed on the British pound and exerted some additional pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the Fed stunned investors on Wednesday and brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes. The so-called dot plot pointed to two rate hikes by the end of 2023 as against March's projection for no increase until 2024. This helped offset the overnight sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and mostly disappointing US macro data – Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index.
The intraday selling picked up pace after data released from the UK showed that monthly Retail Sales unexpectedly dropped 1.4% in May. Stripping the auto motor fuel, the Core Retail Sales also fell short of market estimates and declined by 2.1% during the reported month. This, along with the UK government's decision to push back the timeline for the final stage of easing lockdown measures to July 19, added to worries about the UK economic recovery.
Apart from this, concerns about the EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol further acted as a headwind for the sterling and contributed to the GBP/USD pair's decline. In the latest Brexit-related developments, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that they will have to take steps to make sure the post-Brexit trade between Britain and NI is uninterrupted. That said, oversold conditions on intraday charts helped limit any further losses.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped as the market focus now shifts to the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.389
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4131
|Daily SMA50
|1.4019
|Daily SMA100
|1.3937
|Daily SMA200
|1.3593
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4009
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3896
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3939
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4102
EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.