GBP/USD hangs near daily lows, bears await a sustained break below 1.3000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD drifts back into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session.
  • Brexit-related uncertainties undermined the sterling and exerted some pressure.
  • The emergence of some fresh USD buying further contributed to the intraday slide.

The GBP/USD pair has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, with bears making a fresh attempt to extend the downfall further below the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3045 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session. Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.

In the latest development, the EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier has extended his stay in London until Wednesday. This was described as “a very good sign” by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and raised hopes for a last-minute Brexit trade deal. Investors, however, remain sceptic about a deal amid differences over the key sticking point of fisheries.

Adding to this, growing worries about the potential economic impact from renewed lockdown measures to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK further took its toll on the British pound. This, coupled with a sudden pickup in the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar exerted some pressure on the GBP/USD pair and contributed to the ongoing slide.

The continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, along with the slow progress in the US stimulus talks dampened the market mood. This was evident from a steep fall in the US equity markets on Monday, which, in turn, benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. That said, the uncertain US political environment might cap the USD and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Tuesday. Hence, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the sterling. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3008
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.297
Daily SMA50 1.3013
Daily SMA100 1.2863
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3075
Previous Daily Low 1.2993
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3044
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2986
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2904
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3068
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3151

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

