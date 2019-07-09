GBP/USD hammered down to fresh 6-month lows, below mid-1.2400s

- No-deal Brexit fears/dovish BoE expectations continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- Tempered Fed rate cut bets underpinned the USD and exerted some additional pressure.
- Technical selling below the 1.2500 handle further accelerates the downward momentum.
The GBP/USD pair remained heavily offered through the mid-European session on Tuesday and weakened farther below mid-1.2400s, hitting its lowest level since early-January.
Against the backdrop of growing fears of a no-deal Brexit, the already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound deteriorated further in the wake of the recent disappointment from the UK macro data - the overnight British Retail Consortium’s like-for-like retail sales report being the latest.
The report showed retail sales fell 1.6% from a year earlier in June and also revealed that average sales over the last 12 months had fallen 0.1% - the worst performance since 2012, suggesting softer economic growth during the second quarter of 2019 and strengthening the case for policy easing by the BoE.
On the other hand, the US Dollar remained well supported by last Friday's upbeat headline NFP print, which forced investors to scale back expectations for an aggressive Fed rate cut at the upcoming meeting on July 30-31 and exerted some additional downward pressure on the major.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a slide since the early European session could further be attributed to technical selling on a sustained breakthrough the key 1.2500 psychological mark. A follow-through weakness below the post-NFP swing lows, around the 1.2480 region now opens the room for a further intraday weakness.
However, oversold conditions might help limit the downside, at least for the time being, and ahead of scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members - including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which will be looked upon for some fresh impetus during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2453
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|1.2518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2746
|Daily SMA100
|1.2927
|Daily SMA200
|1.2902
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2541
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2499
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2481
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2581
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.
GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans
Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech
With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.
Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force
Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.