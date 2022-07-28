- GBP/USD buyers struggle to keep reins around one-month high.
- UK politics gain major attention as the first Conservative Party hustings favor Truss.
- US fell into a “technical recession” and pushed back the Fed hawks, exerting downside pressure on the USD.
- US Core PCE Price Index eyed for fresh impulse amid firmer inflation expectations.
GBP/USD seesaws near the one-month high as bulls and bears jostle ahead of the key US data, as well as due to the mixed signals, during Friday’s Asian session.
That said, the Cable pair rose during the last two consecutive days on broad US dollar weakness. It’s worth noting that the political jitters in the UK and Brexit woes, as well as the US dollar’s consolidation ahead of the key US inflation data, are likely weighing on the GBP/USD prices.
The market’s expectations of no more aggressive rate hikes from the Fed, backed by the US Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release, appear to favor the US dollar weakness. On the same line are the US central bank’s neutral rate chatters and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s hopes of recovery.
It should be noted that the Flash readings of the US Q2 GDP printed -0.9% Annualized figure versus 0.5% expected and -1.6% prior. With the second consecutive negative GDP print, the US fall into a “technical recession”, which in turn probes the Fed hawks and exerts downside pressure on the US dollar.
However, inflation expectations data, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED), refreshed the monthly high to 2.48% and renewed fears of higher Fed rates during the late Thursday, which in turn weighed on the GBP/USD prices.
At home, the first of 12 political hustings for Conservative Party leadership didn’t go well in favor of Rishi Sunak as policymakers accused him of stabbing Boris Johnson. On the other hand, Liz Truss gets an uncomfortable question on the monarchy, per Sky News. Furthermore, a survey from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) mentioned that a survey found that quarter of 2600 exporters had suffered a fall in exports and another 46% reported no change, reported The Guardian.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmarks closed positive but the Treasury yields slumped and the US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed its multi-day low while extending the post-Fed losses.
Moving on, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, expected 0.5% MoM for July versus 0.3% prior, will be important to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the 1.5-month-old descending trend line, now support around 1.2075, favors the GBP/USD buyers to aim for the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.2225.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.199
|Daily SMA50
|1.2235
|Daily SMA100
|1.2543
|Daily SMA200
|1.3005
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2021
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2287
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!