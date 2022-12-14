- GBP/USD seesaws around six-month high after UK inflation data.
- UK CPI retreats from 41-year high to 10.7% YoY in November, firmer RPI defends bulls.
- The cautious mood ahead of FOMC Meeting restricts GBP/USD reaction to data.
- Fed is up for 50 bps rate hike, which could favor bulls more after recently firmer UK inflation data.
GBP/USD remains sidelined near the intraday high even as the UK’s headline inflation numbers retreat in November. That said, the Cable pair makes rounds to 1.2370 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s London trading.
UK’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased from the 41-year high of 11.1% to 10.7% YoY in November, compared to the 10.9% YoY market forecast. Further details suggest that the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, marked 6.3% yearly figure versus expectations to reprint the 6.5% YoY number. A surprise factor was the Retail Price Index (RPI) which rose past 13.8% YoY expected to 14.0% during the stated month.
Also read: Breaking: UK annualized inflation drops to 10.7% in November vs.10.9% expected
It should be observed that the prevalence of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, as well as Thursday’s Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy event, restricts the GBP/USD pair’s reaction to the key UK inflation data.
On Tuesday, the Bank of England (BoE) released its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) and said, "Widespread signs of financial difficulty among UK households are yet to emerge". Also posting threats to the Cable pair’s upside is the mixed UK jobs report published the previous day. That said, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) stated that the UK’s monthly Claimant Count Change marked a positive surprise of 30.5K in November versus -13.3K expected and -6.4K prior. Further, the Unemployment Rate matched the 3.7% market forecast during the three months to October. It should be noted that the upbeat average earnings seemed to have favored the GBP/USD buyers.
It’s worth noting that the GBP/USD pair refreshed a multi-day high on Tuesday after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 7.1% YoY in November versus the 7.3% expected and 7.7% prior. Further, the CPI ex Food & Energy, known as the Core CPI, also declined to 6.0% YoY during the stated month compared to 6.1% market forecasts and 6.3% previous readings. “Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate boosted bets Tuesday that the U.S. central bank will notch down its interest-rate hike pace further early next year, after a government report showed inflation eased sharply in November,” said Reuters following the data.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the UK’s inflation data, GBP/USD traders will pay attention to how the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will act during today's FOMC meeting. The market expects 0.50% rate hike and hints of easing strings of the tighter monetary policy starting from 2023. However, any hawkish surprise won’t hesitate to drag the quote from a multi-day top.
Other than the BOE versus Fed drama, headlines surrounding China also become important for additional direction for the GBP/USD pair. The reason could be linked to the hopes of more stimulus from China, as officials from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) appear less convinced by the dragon nation’s easing of the Zero-Covid policy and continue to highlight economic fears.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD buyers remain hopeful unless the quote offers a daily closing below the August month’s high near 1.2290.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2369
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2359
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.209
|Daily SMA50
|1.1668
|Daily SMA100
|1.1673
|Daily SMA200
|1.2113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2444
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2248
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2345
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2323
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2649
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.