GBP/USD grinds lower towards 1.3500 with eyes on BOE’s Bailey, US inflation

- GBP/USD remains pressured after stepping back from weekly top, recently sidelined.
- EU files first post-Brexit court case against UK, PM Johnson reacts with “show some common sense”.
- BOE’s Pill cites uncertainty on rate hikes, BOE Governor Bailey was previously criticized for late action.
- US CPI for January, BOE’s Bailey will offer double attack and hence warrant caution.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3530 during the late Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.3589.
The pullback moves, however, struggle amid the market’s anxiety ahead of crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and speech from the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey.
Although the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured amid mixed concerns over inflation and the Fed’s future moves, the GBP/USD can’t ignore pessimism surrounding Brexit and UK politics. Also challenging the cable pair are the latest comments from BOE Chief Economic Huw Pill who said that a case can be made for a measured rather than an activist approach to policy decisions.
That said, the White House (WH) conveyed expectations of a higher YoY inflation figure but WH Economic Adviser Brian Deese said that he sees reason to think that factors boosting inflation will moderate over time.
It’s worth noting that the recent Fedspeak, comprising comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, does support the March rate-hike but fails to clear uncertainty over the pace of lift.
Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) filed a court case against the UK, the first after Brexit, on ordering the Romanian government to pay compensation to investors who lost out on state subsidies, per the Financial Times (FT). “The referral comes as London and Brussels are locked in talks over possible changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs post-Brexit trade on the island of Ireland,” said the news. Following the news, UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated a warning to trigger Article 16 on conditions "if our friends don't show the require common sense" per UK Express.
It should be observed that UK political jitters over ‘Partygate’ also test GBP/USD bulls.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields pause the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since July 2019, hovering around 1.930-925% of late. Also portraying the cautious sentiment in the market, as well as challenging gold buyers, is the steady S&P 500 Futures despite Wall Street’s upbeat performance on tech-rally and strong earnings, as well as mixed moves of the Asia-Pacific stocks.
Looking forward, US CPI will be the first to shake GBP/USD prices, expected towards the south if the inflation reading march upbeat forecast. However, BOE’s Bailey needs to defend the rate hike and signal more to ward off the criticism over his late action and for suggesting workers stop pushing for higher wages to defend the GBP/USD buyers. Hence, the pair has more downside risk than the otherwise.
Read: US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Is this inflation different?
Technical analysis
GBP/USD stays within the weekly range between the 21-DMA and 100-DMA. However, the recently downbeat Momentum line favors sellers.
That said, a clear downside break of the 100-DMA level near 1.3500 becomes necessary for the bears before targeting 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December-January run-up, respectively around 1.3450 and 1.3385.
On the contrary, the 21-DMA and aforementioned resistance line, close to 1.3545 and 1.3585 in that order, guard the GBP/USD pair’s short-term upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3536
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3545
|Daily SMA50
|1.3451
|Daily SMA100
|1.3508
|Daily SMA200
|1.3706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3589
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3527
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3628
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers approach 1.1400 on draft EU forecasts, firmer yields, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD adds to weekly losses, refreshes intraday low. US Treasury yields remain strong, stock futures drop as draft for EU Economic Forecasts reject inflation fears. Details of EU Quarterly Economic Projections, US CPI will be crucial for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD grinds lower towards 1.3500 with eyes on BOE’s Bailey, US inflation
GBP/USD remains pressured after stepping back from weekly top, recently sidelined. EU files first post-Brexit court case against UK, PM Johnson reacts with “show some common sense”. BOE’s Pill cites uncertainty on rate hikes, BOE Governor Bailey was previously criticized for late action.
Gold’s further upside hinges on all-important US inflation Premium
Gold continued to accumulate gains on Wednesday, hitting the highest levels in two weeks at $1,836, although eased a bit to $1,833 at the close. The bullish undertone in gold price was bolstered by the pullback in the US Treasury yields.
Bitcoin price sustains gains as BlackRock reportedly plans to offer crypto trading
Multinational investment firm BlackRock is set to introduce a new cryptocurrency trading service, according to a recent report. The asset manager, with $10 trillion in assets under management allowed two of its funds to gain exposure to Bitcoin futures last year.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Is this inflation different? Premium
Inflation’s record spike in the US that has riveted markets, consumers and the Federal Reserve alike over the past six months, should continue as prices are forecast to increase at the fastest rate since February 1982.