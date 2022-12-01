GBP/USD grinds higher towards 1.2155 on hopes of easy Fed rate hikes, focus on US PCE Inflation

- GBP/USD stays firmer around weekly high after the biggest monthly jump since July 2020 in November.
- US Dollar remains depressed as Fed’s Powell, US Treasury Secretary Yellen favor hopes of easy rate hikes.
- Optimism surrounding China, softer US data adds strength to the Cable’s upside momentum.
- Easing UK inflation expectations contrast with the US numbers but traders stay focused on top-tier signals, data.
GBP/USD seesaws around the weekly top as the Cable pair buyers cheer broad-based US Dollar weakness during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote pokes the 1.2100 threshold during the two-day uptrend ahead of the key UK/US data.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting turned out as dovish for the US Dollar as the policymaker stated that it makes sense to moderate the pace of interest rate increases. Fed’s Powell also suggested that the time to slow the pace of rate hikes could come as soon as the next meeting in December. On the same line were the latest comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who teased a soft landing and pushed back the need for aggressive rate lifts.
Furthermore, the easing in the virus-led activity controls in China, as the dragon nation reports the third day of declining daily infections after refreshing the record top, also seemed to have weighed on the US Dollar due to its safe-haven status. Recently, Global Times mentioned that China is speeding up to cast aside large-scale lockdowns.
It’s worth noting that the latest increase in the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, should have also probed the GBP/USD bulls, but did not. Additionally acting as an upside barrier for the Cable pair could be the latest monthly survey data from Citi/YouGov suggesting less pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates. “The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming years eased back further in November from record highs reached in August,” said the survey reports per Reuters.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains and the equities in the Asia-Pacific region tracked Wall Street’s upbeat performance. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured around 3.62% after refreshing a two-month low the previous day.
Looking forward, the final readings of the UK’s November month S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, expected to confirm 46.2 initial forecasts, could offer immediate directions. However, major attention will be given to Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for October, expected 5.0% YoY versus 5.1% prior. Additionally important will be the monthly prints of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for November, expected 49.8 versus 50.2 prior.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the one-week-old descending trend line, now support near 1.2070, directs GBP/USD buyers towards the monthly high near 1.2155.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2095
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1786
|Daily SMA50
|1.1455
|Daily SMA100
|1.1647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to near 1.0450 amid extended USD sell-off
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.0450 in the early European morning, as the US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure after USD/JPY crumbles on hawkish BoJ's pivot. China's reopening optimism adds to the Dollar's downside. All eyes are on US PCE and ISM PMI.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 136.00 as Yen rallies hard on hawkish BoJ pivot
USD/JPY came under intense selling pressure and approached 136.00, down over 1% on the day. The Japanese Yen rallied hard on comments from BoJ policymaker Noguchi, hinting at a potential exit from the central bank's easy monetary policy.
Gold heads toward $1,800, with key United States data on tap
Gold price is consolidating the latest leg higher to fresh two-month highs near $1,780, as the USD wallows at multi-month troughs against its major peers. USD bears take a breather ahead of another set of critical United States economic data due later this Thursday.
Ripple is highly undervalued and whales are accumulating, here’s what you should do
Ripple (XRP) price shows a lack of volatility as it sits above a crucial support level that could make or break its short-term future. A spike in buying pressure is what the remittance token needs to kick-start its run-up.
US October PCE inflation & ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Seen through Fed’s eyes Premium
December will kick start with a high note in the United States, as the country publishes the PCE Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, while the ISM will unveil the November Manufacturing PMI.