GBP/USD gravitating around 1.3270 ahead of US data

GBP/USD gravitating around 1.3270 ahead of US dataBy Pablo Piovano
The British Pound stays on a better footing on Wednesday, with GBP/USD hovering over the 1.3270/80 band after testing daily tops near 1.3290 in early trade.
GBP/USD bid ahead of US data
Cable keeps the upbeat sentiment today amidst a generalized selling bias around the greenback and some buying interest around GBP sparked after better-than-expected services PMI for the month of September.
However, the pair’s spike to daily highs around 1.3290 lacked of follow through and prompted the ongoing knee-jerk, albeit managing well to keep the positive performance for the time being.
Looking ahead, the greenback should be in the limelight ahead of the publication of September’s ISM non-manufactruing and the speech by St.Louis Fed J.Bullard (2019 voter, dovish).
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is gaining 0.23% at 1.3265 and, a break above 1.3288 (high Oct.4) would open the door to 1.3357 (21-day sma) and finally 1.34300 (10-day sma). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.3222 (low Oct.3) seconde by 1.3162 (low Sep.14) and then 1.3127 (55-day sma).
