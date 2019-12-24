- Mounting fears about a hard-Brexit smashed the Pound.
- Market’s closed amid the Christmas holiday, keeping majors ranging.
- GBP/USD trading at its lowest since early December sub-1.3000.
GBP/USD trades at around 1.2950, having bottomed on Monday at 1.2904, its lowest since December 2. Mounting fears about the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal condemned the Pound, after the House of Commons passed UK PM Johnson´s Withdrawal Agreement Bill. Johnson n made it unlawful for the government to extend the trade talks beyond December 2020. On Monday, Irish PM Varadkar indicated that the Prime Minister is embarking on a “harder Brexit than we anticipated.”
Hopes and fears to keep leading the way
News this Tuesday indicated that London is expected to co-host the next stage of negotiations with Brussels after January 31, a symbolic act that marks the UK’s position outside the Union. The kingdom will become a third party country on that day and will have less than a year to clinch a trade deal.
Market participants have spent more than three years speculating on the outcome of Brexit, with hopes and fears on the matter dominating the pair. The fact that the UK Parliament has finally passed the deal should have been considered positive if it weren’t by the fact that PM Johnson will deliver at any cost.
Having lost the 1.3000 mark, the risk for the GBP/USD pair has shifted to the downside. The pair is trading close to its December low at 1.2859, the immediate support, followed by the 1.2800 figure. Below this last, the next relevant level is November low at 1.2768. October high at 1.3012 provides resistance, ahead of the 1.3060 price zone.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2947
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2943
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3077
|Daily SMA50
|1.2959
|Daily SMA100
|1.262
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3032
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2905
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3423
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near a critical Fibonacci support
EUR/USD is holding a few pips above 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally, as the greenback remains the strongest in thin holiday trading.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading.
Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.
Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level
Gold maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to seven-week tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-109.00s.