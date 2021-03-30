GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800

- GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses.
- UK joins global leaders including France, Germany to sign treaty for cross-border cooperation to battle COVID-19.
- English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing.
- Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD recovers the previous day’s losses while refreshing intraday top to 1.3781, up 0.13% on a day, ahead of Tuesday’s London open. Although further easing of the UK’s covid-led lockdowns initially helped the Cable, the latest gains could be traced from Britain’s vaccine optimism and hopes of easy relations between the UK and the European Union (EU). Above all, US dollar pullback from the yearly top plays its role to help buyers.
UK PM Boris Johnson joins almost 16 countries, including France, South Africa and Germany to sign a cross-border treaty “similar to the settlement forged after the Second World War to build cross-border cooperation before the next international health crisis,” per The Sun. While this news helps Europe, hopes of easing tension among the old neighbors, due to working together and help solve the covid riddle, also favor the Sterling buyers as Brexit has been a disappointing affair for the UK.
That said, “Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab travels to Gibraltar on Monday to hold talks with the leader of the British territory about securing a post-Brexit treaty with the European Union over the future of the enclave on Spain’s southern tip, said Reuters.
Also on the positive side were news suggesting UK PM Johnson’s push for Novavax production in Britain to battle the vaccine jitters with the EU. On the same line, the UK’s Culture Secretary guarantees second vaccine doses in 12 weeks despite a slowdown in rollout from Monday, as per The Sun. It should also be noted that the vaccine efficacy results from Pfizer and Moderna as well as US President Joe Biden’s push for faster vaccinations also portray the vaccine optimism.
Meanwhile, the UK eases lockdown measures further towards allowing six people to meet outside for the first time in three months. However, UK PM Johnson warned 'We don't know how strong our fortifications are against new wave'.
Amid these plays, Britain looks set to provide a further 50 million pounds in support package to sports even as BOE reports the lowest consumer borrowing in a year on Monday.
It's worth mentioning that the US dollar pullback story could be related to the mild gains of stock futures and strong Treasury yeilds.
Considering the West versus China tussles and vaccine optimism, GBP/USD will need extra positives from home, amid a lack of major data/events, to keep the recent recovery moves.
Technical analysis
Unless staying above 1.3750, comprising the neckline of short-term head-and-shoulders, GBP/USD looks set to regain the 1.3800 threshold. Though, the quote’s further upside will be challenged by the 100-SMA level of 1.3853.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3777
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3868
|Daily SMA50
|1.3837
|Daily SMA100
|1.3635
|Daily SMA200
|1.3272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3847
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.379
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the downside. EUR/USD is seeing some fresh signs of life in Asia this Tuesday, although the bearish bias remains intact. The US Treasury yields comeback to boost DXY, down EUR/USD.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the downside. EUR/USD is seeing some fresh signs of life in Asia this Tuesday, although the bearish bias remains intact. The US Treasury yields comeback to boost DXY, down EUR/USD.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden's divide and conquer tax plan strategy is likely to succeed
Biden's infrastructure programs will roll out this week. A second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs is expected in April, then massive tax hikes. The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Plans to Split Spending Plan in Two.