GBP/USD: Global Britain, global pound – HSBC

The GBP like all the currencies are all bowing down to the King — the USD. The USD is rampant and the GBP like many other currencies is behaving exactly as they say on the tin, analysts at HSBC inform.

Key quotes

“The GBP is falling heavily against the USD, like many other currencies, the GBP is following Risk On-Risk Off (RORO) patterns.”

“By leaving the EU, the UK is a less closed economy, so the GBP is much more exposed to swings in risk sentiment than it was in the past.”