GBP/USD gauges cushion above 1.2100 ahead of UK GDP data

- GBP/USD is building a firm cushion around 1.2100 after a sell-off on Thursday.
- An upbeat UK GDP data could avoid recession fears and support the Pound Sterling.
- Fed Barkin warned about the absence of an all-round decline in inflation.
The GBP/USD pair is building a cushion around 1.2110 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is expected to remain volatile ahead of the release of the United Kingdom's preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) data.
The economic data is seen at 0.4% vs. the former release of 1.9% on an annual basis. However, the GDP data could remain flat on a quarterly basis against a contraction of 0.3% disclosed in the third quarter. On a monthly basis, a contraction of 0.3% is expected by the street.
Economists at OCBC Bank cited “UK data dump on Friday is in focus especially after the UK think tank, National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) predicted that the UK economy is likely to avoid a recession this year. A stronger set of UK data print could validate the think tank's prediction and further unwinding of GBP shorts may well keep GBP supported.”
Apart from that, the commentary from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday kept the Pound Sterling in action. BoE Bailey cited "We expect inflation to come down rapidly this year." He sees the labor market loosening and expects it to show up more in declining vacancies and hours, rather than in higher unemployment."
The market sentiment is quite negative as concerns about further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are still haunting the risk-sensitive currencies. S&P500 futures witnessed downside consecutively for the second day after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin raised the question that the inflation slowdown in the United States has been an outcome of a decline in the price of a few goods. An overall decline is yet to be seen, which makes the Consumer Price Index (CPI) heavily stubborn.
Concerns over further interest rate hikes pushed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to near 103.00 after a vertical fall. The yields provided on 10-year US government bonds roared firmly above 3.66%.
For further guidance, investors will keep an eye on the release of the US CPI data, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The economic data is expected to decline amid a continuation of interest rate hikes by the Fed.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2122
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2193
|Daily SMA100
|1.1824
|Daily SMA200
|1.1948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive above 0.6900 ahead of China inflation, RBA SoMP
AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6930-40, following an 80-pip downturn in the last few hours, as the Aussie pair traders brace for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) during early Friday.
EUR/USD oscillates at a make or a break above 1.0730, focus shifts to US Inflation
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves marginally above 1.0730. The major currency pair is oscillating at a make or a break level as solid upside action by the Euro on Thursday met with significant offers and dropped with similar pace in the New York session.
Gold bears are hunting down ambitious $1,825 target
Gold price was falling on Thursday in a US session sell-off that followed a spike leading into the cash open on Wall Street where heightened volatility led to the collapse of the Gold price.
Kraken set to pay $30 million fine to SEC and cease crypto staking service
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its pursuit of crypto companies in the last few months. Under the leadership of Gary Gensler, investigations have resulted in digital asset service providers facing hundreds of millions of dollar worth of fines.
Four reasons why the January rally will falter
Inflation is supposedly on its way to falling gently back to 2% like a fluffy snowflake while the US economy roars ahead. Or at least that is what the deep state of Wall Street needs you to think.