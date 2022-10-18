In the opinion of UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia, extra upside in GBP/USD lies on a breakout of the 1.1440 region.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected GBP to ‘trade within a broad range of 1.1130/1.1330’ yesterday. Our expectation was incorrect as GBP soared to 1.1440 before pulling back. While upward momentum has waned with the pullback, the current price movement is regarded as part of a consolidation instead of a reversal. In other words, GBP is likely to trade sideways for today, with the expected range being between 1.1280 and 1.1440.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (14 Oct, spot at 1.1310), we highlighted that the rapid rally in GBP has gained momentum and we were of the view that GBP could rise to 1.1440. Yesterday (17 Oct), GBP soared to 1.1440 before pulling back. Upward momentum has improved further, albeit not by much. While the risk for GBP remains on the upside, it has to break clearly above 1.1440 before further sustained advance is likely. Note that there is another major resistance at 1.1500. Overall, only a break of 1.1220 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.1120 yesterday) would indicate that GBP is not strengthening further.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD buyers attack 1.1400 on chatters about UK politics, BOE’s QT
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high above 1.1400 heading into early European trading. The pair takes clues from the market’s latest concerns surrounding the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move, as well as the UK’s haywire political conditions.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
EUR/USD: Neutral triangle advocates more consolidation ahead
The EUR/USD pair has dropped marginally after printing a day’s high at 0.9853 in the Tokyo session. After a juggernaut rally, the shared currency bulls are facing a corrective move as the US dollar index (DXY) has attempted a rebound move.
Gold bulls aim for $1,680
Gold price extends the week-start recovery towards a short-term key hurdle. Lack of major directives facilitates the extension of the previous trend even as central banks, recession woes test XAU/USD.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.