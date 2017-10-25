GBP/USD further downside not ruled out – UOB

GBP/USD further downside not ruled out – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable risks extra pullbacks in the near term.
Key Quotes
“While the low of 1.3114 yesterday was within our expected 1.3080/1.3280 consolidation range, the rapid pace of decline coupled with the weak daily closing has shifted the immediate pressure to the downside”.
“Downward momentum is only beginning to pick-up and the current short-term weakness has room to extend lower towards the 1.3025/30 low seen earlier this month. At this stage, the prospect of a sustained break below this level is not high”.
“Overall, GBP is expected to stay under pressure in the coming days unless it can reclaim 1.3230 (minor resistance is at 1.3175)”.