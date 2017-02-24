GBP/USD further downside likely – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

FX Strategists at UOB Group remain negative on Cable, expecting further retracements in the near term.

Key Quotes

“In line with expectation, GBP extended its down-move but the decline did not have enough momentum to threaten the major 1.2345/50 support (low of 1.2375). Despite the patchy momentum, the undertone is still weak and a move below 1.2345/50 is not ruled out (even though a sustained break below this level seems unlikely). Next support is at 1.2300”.

“GBP hit low of 1.2363 at the time of writing, just above the major 1.2345/50 support. While downward momentum is not exactly impulsive, the current weak undertone is still intact and a break of 1.2345/50 could lead to further extension to 1.2255/60 (with minor support at 1.2300). Only a move back above 1.2470 would indicate that the immediate downward pressure has eased”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.2509
100.0%93.0%57.0%05560657075808590951000
  • 57% Bullish
  • 36% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.2279
100.0%90.0%16.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 16% Bullish
  • 74% Bearish
  • 11% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.2174
100.0%79.0%4.0%001020304050607080901000
  • 4% Bullish
  • 75% Bearish
  • 21% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 