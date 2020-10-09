GBP/USD forecasted to remain between 1.2790 and 1.300 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is expected to navigate the 1.2790-1.3000 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.2894 and 1.2970 yesterday before closing slightly higher at 1.2933 (+0.11%). The range was wider and higher than our expected consolidation range of 1.2875/1.2955. The underlying tone has improved a tad and this could lead to GBP retesting the 1.2970 level. For today, a move beyond the major resistance at 1.3000 is unlikely. Support is at 1.2900 but only a break of 1.2870 would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from Wednesday (07 Oct, spot at 1.2885). As highlighted, the outlook for GBP is mixed and it could trade between 1.2750 and 1.3000 for a period of time. In view of the decrease in volatility, a 1.2790/1.3000 range is likely enough to ‘contain’ the price action in GBP, at least for these couple of days. Looking forward, GBP has to break out of the range or it could consolidate for a while more.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
