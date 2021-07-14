GBP/USD forecast to trade within 1.3735-1.3900 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “On Monday (12 Jul, spot at 1.3895), we indicated that ‘the risk has shifted to the upside and GBP could advance to 1.3960’. We highlighted that ‘the upside risk is deemed intact as long as GBP does not move below the ‘strong support’ level at 1.3800’. GBP fell sharply to 1.3800 during NY session yesterday (13 Jul) and while 1.3800 is intact, the rapid loss of momentum has invalidated our view. Shorter-term downward momentum has improved somewhat but it is too early to expect the start of a sustained decline in GBP. From here, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3735 and 1.3900 for a period of time. Looking ahead, the downside appears to be more ‘vulnerable’ but GBP has to close below 1.3735 before a period of sustained weakness can be expected.”

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that GBP ‘could edge higher but a clear break of 1.3930 is unlikely’. However, GBP only rose to 1.3905 before dropping sharply to a low of 1.3800 during NY hours. Despite the rapid drop, downward momentum has not improved by all that much. From here, GBP could edge lower to1.3775 but the major support at 1.3735 is not expected to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.3830 but only a breach of 1.3860 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.