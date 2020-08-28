GBP/USD flirts with year high, 1.34 next level to watch

The GBP/USD pair is testing the 1.3320 yearly high though early September's daily chart is pointing to near overbought conditions. Next stop on the upside is the 1.34 level, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
Key quotes
“After the Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart already entered overbought conditions, the RSI on the daily chart is nearing that position. The previous rise above 70 resulted in a consolidation phase in early August. Other indicators remain positive. GBP/USD is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages, and momentum remains positive, despite weakening.”
“Resistance is at the fresh 2020 high of 1.3320. Next, the round 1.34 level may be of interest before the December peak of 1.3510 recorded after the elections.”
“Looking down, some support awaits at the previous peak of 1.3265, followed by 1.3185, a high point in early August. Further down, 1.3050 and 1.30 await GBP/USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 as the dollar resumes falls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 after dollar demand related to upbeat US data faded. The greenback is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY tumbles below 105.50 as Japanese PM Abe quits
USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign. The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
GBP/USD soars above 1.33 on Fed-fueled dollar weakness
GBP/USD resumed its rise and hit new 2020 high above 1.33. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. End-of-week flows also boost sterling.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.