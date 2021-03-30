GBP/USD flirts with session lows, remains depressed below mid-1.3700s

  • Sustained USD buying exerted some pressure on GBP/USD for the second consecutive day.
  • The upbeat US economic outlook, surging US bond yields continued underpinning the USD.
  • The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a slide to test 100-day SMA.

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, below mid-1.3700s.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3780-85 region and drifted into the negative territory for the second straight session on Tuesday. The intraday downtick was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.

The USD prolonged its recent bullish momentum and shot to four-month tops amid the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. Investors remained optimistic about the outlook for the US economy amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package.

Adding to this, expectations for an additional $3.0 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure spending plan from the Biden Administration have been fueling the reflation trade. This, along with a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost to the greenback and exerted some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

That said, a highly-successful vaccination distribution program and the easing of some lockdown restrictions in England might extend some support to the British pound. This, in turn, might help limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before placing fresh bearish bets.

Looking at the technical picture, acceptance below confluence support near mid-1.3700s might have already set the stage for further weakness. Hence, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity. The GBP/USD pair now seems vulnerable to break below the 1.3700 mark and test 100-day SMA support near the 1.3630-25 region.

Next on tap will be the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3739
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.3762
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3868
Daily SMA50 1.3837
Daily SMA100 1.3635
Daily SMA200 1.3272
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3847
Previous Daily Low 1.3756
Previous Weekly High 1.3877
Previous Weekly Low 1.3671
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.379
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3729
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3697
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3638
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3879
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3912

 

 

