GBP/USD flirts with session lows, just above 1.3300 mark

- GBP/USD witnessed a modest pullback from YTD tops set earlier this Monday.
- The downtick lacked any obvious catalyst and was solely led by profit-taking.
- Any meaningful dips might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders.
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday pullback and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3300 mark during the early European session.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed a modest pullback from to the 1.3370 region, or the highest level since December 16, 2019. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking.
Meanwhile, the downside seemed limited, at least for now, amid a subdued US dollar price action. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish signals at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Monday.
This coupled with a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and the upbeat market mood further undermined the greenback. The global risk sentiment got an additional boost following the release of upbeat Chinese Manufacturing and Services prints for August.
Given that the GBP bulls have largely shrugged off concerns about the lack of progress in the Brexit talks, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful dip might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders.
The UK markets are closed in observance of the Summer Bank Holiday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the GBP/USD pair's intraday momentum on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3314
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2822
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3357
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Forex Today: Stocks cheer coronavirus hopes, dollar licks its wounds in the Fed aftermath
Investors are cheering fresh hopes for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine and upbeat Chinese PMIs. Eurozone CPI figures and end-of-month flows are set to move markets.
WTI: Mildly bid above $43.00, looks for fourth monthly gains
WTI holds above $43 after three days of downbeat moves, $43.34 guards the upside off-late. Market’s risk-on sentiment joins a weak US dollar to propel the commodity prices. Fears of weakness in demand, increase in supply keep the bears hopeful.