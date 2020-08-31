GBP/USD flirts with session lows, just above 1.3300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed a modest pullback from YTD tops set earlier this Monday.
  • The downtick lacked any obvious catalyst and was solely led by profit-taking.
  • Any meaningful dips might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders.

The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday pullback and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3300 mark during the early European session.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed a modest pullback from to the 1.3370 region, or the highest level since December 16, 2019. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking.

Meanwhile, the downside seemed limited, at least for now, amid a subdued US dollar price action. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish signals at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Monday.

This coupled with a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and the upbeat market mood further undermined the greenback. The global risk sentiment got an additional boost following the release of upbeat Chinese Manufacturing and Services prints for August.

Given that the GBP bulls have largely shrugged off concerns about the lack of progress in the Brexit talks, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful dip might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders.

The UK markets are closed in observance of the Summer Bank Holiday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the GBP/USD pair's intraday momentum on Monday.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3314
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.335
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3124
Daily SMA50 1.2822
Daily SMA100 1.2624
Daily SMA200 1.2729
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3357
Previous Daily Low 1.3187
Previous Weekly High 1.3357
Previous Weekly Low 1.3054
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3292
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3251
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3128
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3468
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3579

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses. 

GBP/USD News

Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood

Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.

Gold News

Forex Today: Stocks cheer coronavirus hopes, dollar licks its wounds in the Fed aftermath

Forex Today: Stocks cheer coronavirus hopes, dollar licks its wounds in the Fed aftermath

Investors are cheering fresh hopes for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine and upbeat Chinese PMIs. Eurozone CPI figures and end-of-month flows are set to move markets. 

Read more

WTI: Mildly bid above $43.00, looks for fourth monthly gains

WTI: Mildly bid above $43.00, looks for fourth monthly gains

WTI holds above $43 after three days of downbeat moves, $43.34 guards the upside off-late. Market’s risk-on sentiment joins a weak US dollar to propel the commodity prices. Fears of weakness in demand, increase in supply keep the bears hopeful.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures