GBP/USD flirts with session lows, just above 1.2900 mark

- GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday and reversed the overnight positive move.
- The introduction of new coronavirus restrictions weighed on the sterling and exerted pressure.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and further contributed to the offered tone.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, albeit managed to find some support ahead of the 1.2900 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong intraday bounce from one-week lows, triggered by reports that the UK will extend Brexit talks with the EU beyond this week. The draft from the EU summit conclusions, as reported by Reuters, also indicated that the EU leaders will authorize continuation of negotiations with Britain on a trade deal in coming weeks.
The British pound, however, failed to gain any meaningful traction and was being pressured by the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions. In fact, the UK health secretary, Matt Hancock confirmed that London will switch to Tier 2 of the lockdown system. This comes amid a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which benefitted the US dollar's safe-haven status.
The global risk sentiment took a hit on the back of fading hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures before the upcoming US presidential election on November 3. Moreover, a rapid rise in new coronavirus infections in Europe further weighed on investors' sentiment and drove flows towards traditional safe-haven currencies.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below 200-hour SMA, around the 1.2970-65 region, exerted some additional pressure. The GBP/USD pair has now reversed the previous day's positive move, with bearish traders now eyeing a sustained weakness below the 1.2900 mark before placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2927
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0086
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.3013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2894
|Daily SMA50
|1.3024
|Daily SMA100
|1.2825
|Daily SMA200
|1.2711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2863
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2988
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2779
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is falling below 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims jump to 898K worse than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900 ahead of US data
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI drops below $40 on renewed concerns over demand outlook
Crude oil prices gained more than 2% on Wednesday and closed the second straight day in the positive territory but started to fall on Thursday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 3% on a daily basis at $39.85.