GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3700 mark amid notable USD demand

- GBP/USD witnessed a modest pullback from one-week tops amid a modest USD uptick.
- The continuation of a strong rally in the US bond yields helped revive the USD demand.
- Hopes for a massive US fiscal stimulus pushed 10-year US bond yields to one-year tops.
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30-35 pips during the early European session and dropped to the 1.3700 neighbourhood in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to one-week tops, instead met with some supply near the 1.3740 region and for now, seems to have stalled its post-BoE rally from two-and-half-week lows. It is worth recalling that the GBP/USD pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move from the 1.3565 region after the UK central bank pushed back expectations for negative interest rates.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and the GBP/USD pair remained below the 1.3755-60 congestion zone, or multi-year tops. As investors looked past Friday's rather unimpressive US NFP report, the ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields helped revive the US dollar demand. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on any further gains for the major.
Investors have been pricing in the prospects for a massive US fiscal stimulus to support the economy. Apart from this, progress in coronavirus vaccination fueled hopes for a strong economic recovery and continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond rose to the highest level in nearly one-year and underpinned the greenback demand.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive drive of the intraday movement. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair has now eroded a part of the previous day's positive move and some follow-through weakness below the 1.3700 round-figure mark might prompt some aggressive technical selling.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3705
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.3739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3664
|Daily SMA50
|1.355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3296
|Daily SMA200
|1.3006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
