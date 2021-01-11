- GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- Rallying US bond yields, COVID-19 jitters continued underpinning the safe-haven greenback.
- Break below the 1.3430-25 support would set the stage for further weakness for the major.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily lows, around the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
The pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or 33-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. The downtick also marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying – amid the strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields.
Investors started pricing in the prospects for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 following the Democratic sweep in the US Senate runoff elections in the stage of Georgia. Expectations of a larger government borrowing pushed the US bond yields to their highest level since March and assisted the USD to move further away from recent multi-year lows.
Apart from this, the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of stricter lockdown restrictions to fight new variants tempered investors' enthusiasm. This was evident from a softer tone around the equity markets, which further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and exerted some additional pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The pair dropped to two-week lows, around the 1.3480 region during the first half of the trading action on Monday and now seems vulnerable to slide further. The ongoing corrective slide has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 1.3430-25 support zone, which if broken should pave the way for additional near-term depreciating move.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, the US bond yields might continue to influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3502
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.3563
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3528
|Daily SMA50
|1.3368
|Daily SMA100
|1.3183
|Daily SMA200
|1.2883
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3539
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3704
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.