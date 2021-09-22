GBP/USD flirts with one-month lows, 1.3600 remains in sight ahead of FOMC

- GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday despite a subdued USD demand.
- Investors now await the FOMC decision for some impetus ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed heading into the North American session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, around the 1.3625 region in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3675-80 region, the GBP/USD pair met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and so far, has failed to benefit from a subdued US dollar price action. The risk-on impulse – as depicted by a fresh leg up in the equity markets – acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback.
China's struggling property giant Evergrande Group said it would pay the bond interest due on Thursday and the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system. The developments eased fears of an immediate corporate collapse and boosted the global risk sentiment, which, in turn, undermined safe-haven assets.
However, expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement helped limit losses for the greenback. Conversely, the British pound was weighed down by some cross-driven weakness stemming from an uptick in the EUR/GBP cross. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The Fed will announce its decision later during the US session and investors will look for fresh clues about the likely timing of the tapering move. This will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, the Bank of England meeting on Thursday will be looked upon to determine the next leg of a directional move. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair has now moved within the striking distance of the 1.3600 mark. This is closely followed by YTD lows, around the 1.3570 region, which should act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3781
|Daily SMA50
|1.3797
|Daily SMA100
|1.3908
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3693
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3641
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
