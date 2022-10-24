  • GBP/USD attracts fresh sellers at higher levels and is pressured by a combination of factors.
  • Reduced bets for a jumbo BoE rate hike in November act as a headwind for the British pound.
  • The emergence of fresh USD buying also contributes to the offered tone surrounding the pair.

The GBP/USD pair struggles to find acceptance above the 1.1400 mark on Monday and faces rejection near the 50-day SMA. The intraday descent drags spot prices to a fresh daily low during the early European session, though bulls manage to defend the 1.1300 round figure, at least for the time being.

Against the backdrop of the recent political turmoil in Britain, a bleak outlook for the UK economy continues to act as a headwind for the British pound. The worries were fueled by the disappointing release of the flash UK PMI prints, showing that business activity in both manufacturing and services sectors contracted at a faster pace in early October.

In fact, the gauge for the manufacturing sector declined to 45.8 from 48.4 and the Services PMI fell to 47.5 from 50 during the reported month, both missing estimates. The data reduces the odds of a bigger 100 bps rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November and supports prospects for further losses for the GBP/USD pair amid resurgent US dollar demand.

As investors look past reports that some Fed officials are signalling greater unease with oversized rate hikes, the USD makes a solid comeback amid a fresh leg down in the equity markets. Concerns about the economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, geopolitical risks and China's strict zero-COVID policy weighs on investors' sentiment.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop adds credence to the negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair, Bearish traders, however, might wait for sustained weakness below the 1.1300 mark before placing fresh bets. Market participants now look forward to the flash US PMI prints. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1308
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.115
Daily SMA50 1.1429
Daily SMA100 1.1784
Daily SMA200 1.2419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1315
Previous Daily Low 1.106
Previous Weekly High 1.144
Previous Weekly Low 1.106
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.097
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0881
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1645

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD falls toward 1.1300 after UK PMI data

GBP/USD falls toward 1.1300 after UK PMI data

GBP/USD lost its traction and fell toward 1.1300 with the initial reaction to disappointing PMI surveys from the UK, which showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak remains the favourite to replace Truss.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls toward 0.9800 on weak German PMI data

EUR/USD falls toward 0.9800 on weak German PMI data

EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 0.9800 in the European session on Monday. The data from Germany and the eurozone showed private sector's business activity continued to contract in early October, weighing on the shared currency. Investors await US PMI data.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention

USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention

USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.

USD/JPY News

Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields

Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields

After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.

Gold News

What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend

What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend

Cardano price has rallied 10% over the weekend. An influx of volume accompanies the recent uptrend. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.33.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures