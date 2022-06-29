- GBP/USD witnessed heavy follow-through selling and dropped to a nearly two-week low.
- Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish remarks boosted the USD and exerted downward pressure.
- Comments by BOE Governor Bailey did little to impress bulls or lend support to the pair.
The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under intense selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory picked up pace during the early North American session and dragged spot prices to the 1.2100 neighbourhood, or a nearly two-week low.
The US dollar attracted some buying in reaction to hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and shot to its highest level since June 17. This, in turn, exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Speaking at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Powell reaffirmed bets for more aggressive rate hikes and said the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy.
Powell further added that the Fed remains focused on getting inflation under control and the market pricing is pretty close to the dot plot. In contrast, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sounded cautious and noted that there were clear signs that the economy is slowing. "We are being hit by a very large real income shock," Bailey added further.
Bailey also said that it's very hard to separate the effects of Brexit from covid. This suggested that the BoE would opt for a more gradual approach towards hiking interest rates, which, in turn, weighed on the British pound. Bailey, however, said that the BOE would have to act more forcefully if it saw persistent inflation and the situation left no other options on the table.
Apart from this, sliding US Treasury bond yields, along with a generally positive tone around the US equity markets, might cap gains for the safe-haven USD and limit deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair. That said, sustained weakness below the 1.2100 round-figure mark would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2335
|Daily SMA50
|1.245
|Daily SMA100
|1.2845
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
