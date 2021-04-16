GBP/USD recovers to 1.3760 amid steady USD and Brexit chaos

- GBP/USD is consolidating gains after five consecutive up days in the Asian session.
- A rebound in the US dollar from lower levels weighs on the pair.
- Brexit uncertainties and delayed supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in April act as limiting factors for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair maintains a cautious tone in Friday’s Asian session. The pair reverses earlier losses after making intraday lows near the 1.3750 area. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.3766%, down 0.16% on the day.
The pair came under selling pressure following a rebound in the US dollar and the risk factor owing to the unresolved Brexit border issues along with a slower pace in the vaccination drive in April.
The EU and Britain have isolated 27 different issues concerning Northern Ireland’s contested post-Brexit trade agreements, Ireland’s minister said. In the meantime, the UK Brexit minister met his EU counterpart on Thursday, following the unrest in Northern Ireland. However, there was no clear mandate over the pending issue of custom checks on goods shipped to the region from mainland Britain. The ongoing tension in the region proves to be an expensive affair for the cable.
On the other hand, the US dollar maintained its steady move on the upbeat US Retail Sales data released on Thursday. As for now, investors await US Housing data, Building Permits and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later in the day to grab a meaningful trading opportunity.
GBP/USD levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3766
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3863
|Daily SMA100
|1.3702
|Daily SMA200
|1.3358
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
