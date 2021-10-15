- GBP/USD manages to hold the previous session’s momentum on Friday.
- US Dollar Index whipsaws around 94.00 ahead of US Retail Sales data.
- Mixed play amid Brexit concerns and dovish BOE official limits the upside for the British pound.
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3678, up 0.04% for the day.
Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims. The readings confirmed Fed’s stance on tapering as soon as mid-November. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) came at 0.5% in September YoY basis. The Initial Jobless Claims fell 295K, much below the market estimates of 319K.
On the other hand, the British pound gains despite the dovish comments from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Silvana Tenreyo. She shrugged off the current rout in the UK inflation levels as being temporary and urged not to hike interest rates.
In addition to that, the European Union (EU) threatened to escalate the Brexit clash if the UK quits the Northern Ireland deal. Nevertheless, the sterling gains on improved risk sentiment. It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,453, up 0.34% on the day
As for now, traders keep their focus on the US Retail Sales data and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index to gauge market sentiment.
GBP/USD technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3679
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3673
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3617
|Daily SMA50
|1.3721
|Daily SMA100
|1.3824
|Daily SMA200
|1.3845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: W-formation opens risk to a 38.2% Fibo reversion
EUR/USD has shot higher in the last few sessions but the rally has stalled and left a doji topping candle on the daily chart. A period of sideways accumulation could be on the cards for the near term.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
Gold: Bulls move in on $1,800 as stagflation fears kick-in
The price of gold is flat in the Tokyo open on Friday, trading near $1,796 as the price consolidates its recent rally from out of consolidation near $1,750. The highs of the rally were $1,800 stored the prior European session.
SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval
The US SEC has recently tweeted to ask investors to assess the risks and rewards of investing in a fund that is tied to Bitcoin futures contracts. The post sparked speculation in the crypto community that the regulator is ready to approve a Bitcoin ETF.
USD: Do strong earnings signal strong retail sales?
Currencies and equities powered higher today with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 500 points. This was the strongest one day rise for the Dow in nearly 3 months. Thanks to good data and better than expected earnings, the reflation trade is back on.