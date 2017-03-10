GBP/USD flirting with session lows near 1.3250

GBP/USD flirting with session lows near 1.3250By Pablo Piovano
The Sterling keeps losing its shine on Tuesday and is now dragging GBP/USD to the area of fresh lows in the 1.3250/40 band.
GBP/USD attention to PMI, USD
Cable is extending its decline for the third session in a row today, as the upside pressure around the greenback remains unabated. In fact, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in the vicinity of the key up barrier at 94.00 the figure, levels last seen in July.
In addition, there seems to be no significant progress in the ongoing Brexit talks, adding to the uncertainty surrounding UK politics and weighing further on the British Pound.
Data wise across the Channel, September’s construction PMI is only due, while the speech by FOMC’s J.Powell is only expected in the NA trading hours.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is losing 0.20% at 1.3251 facing the next support at 1.3162 (low Sep.14) followed by 1.3123 (55-day sma) and then 1.3017 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017 up move). On the upside, a break above 1.3346 (21-day sma) would open the door to 1.3424 (high Sep.26) and finally 1.3591 (2014-2017 downtrend).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.