GBP/USD flirting with session lows, closer to 100-DMA post-US GDP

GBP/USD flirting with session lows, closer to 100-DMA post-US GDPBy Haresh Menghani
• US real GDP rises 3.0% in Q3, tad lower from 3.1 in Q2.
• Plummets to fresh lows as USD continues to climb after US growth figures.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early NA session and tumbled to fresh three week lows post-US GDP print.
The US Dollar gained additional traction after the advanced estimate showed US real GDP increased 3.0%, annualized pace during the third quarter. The reading was slight below 3.1% growth recorded in Q2, but surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and reinforced the case for a December Fed rate hike move.
• United States Gross Domestic Product Annualized above forecasts (2.5%) in 3Q: Actual (3%)
Adding to this, speculation that the next Fed chair could be more hawkish remained supportive of a renewed uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Hence, widening US-UK yield differential might continue to exert follow through selling pressure, with a fall back to the key 1.30 psychological mark now looking a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
Bears would be targeting for a break below monthly lows support near the 1.3030-25 region, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 1.30 handle en-route 1.2960-50 support area.
On the upside, any recovery attempts back above the 1.3100 handle might now confront fresh supply near the 1.3120-25 region, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce back towards the 1.3200 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.