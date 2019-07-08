GBP/USD flirting with lows, risks breaking below 1.2500 handle

- The USD reverses early dip and remains supported by Friday's upbeat NFP.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit and BoE rate cut bets continue to weigh on the GBP.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated around 30-pips from an intraday high level of 1.2540.
The US President Donald Trump's fresh criticism about the Fed's policy tightening triggered a modest US Dollar pullback from over two-week tops - touched in reaction to Friday's upbeat headline NFP print, and assisted the pair to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
However, persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit, along with the recent dovish shift by the BoE Governor Mark Carney - in the wake of softer incoming UK data held investors from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any strong recovery, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.
The pair has now drifted back closer to the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which if broken decisively might now set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move, though absent relevant market-moving economic releases might help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's public appearance on Tuesday, followed by two-day Congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues over the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook and influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
Meanwhile, this week's economic docket – highlighting the key releases of the monthly GDP print from the UK and the latest US consumer inflation figures, might further assist investors to determine the pair's near-term trajectory amid the UK political and economic uncertainty.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2501
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2815
|Daily SMA100
|1.2955
|Daily SMA200
|1.2927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2588
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2481
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2522
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2689
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
