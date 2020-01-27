GBP/USD flirting with daily lows, just above mid-1.3000s

  • GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move.
  • A slump in the US bond yields might cap the USD and limit the downside.

The GBP/USD pair faded an intraday bullish spike to levels just above the 1.3100 round-figure mark and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range.

The pair did find some support at 50-day SMA and managed to gain some positive traction during the early European session on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the BoE decision, scheduled later this week, turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some intraday short-covering bounce.

Traders might prefer to stay on the sidelines

The pair, however, failed to capitalize on the attempted recovery, rather met with some fresh supply at higher levels and turned back lower for the third consecutive session. The prevailing risk-off environment benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven and exerted some pressure on the major.

With more than 2,700 people infected and 80 dead, growing market concerns that authorities might be struggling to contain the outbreak of the virus triggered a fresh wave of the risk aversion trade on the first day of a new trading week and underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, the global flight to safety led to an intraday slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3061
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3076
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3092
Daily SMA50 1.3056
Daily SMA100 1.2839
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3175
Previous Daily Low 1.3057
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2912
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3266

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

