GBP/USD flirting with daily lows, below mid-1.2100s

- Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand prompts some selling at higher levels.
- Sustained weakness below 1.2100 needed to confirm a fresh breakdown.
The GBP/USD pair faded an early European session bullish spike to the 1.2180-85 region and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range - back below mid-1.2100s.
The pair continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and failed ahead of the 1.2200 round figure mark amid increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit on the new extended deadline of October 31. In absence of any fresh Brexit-related headlines, Thursday's downfall could be solely attributed to a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand.
Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD
Against the backdrop of some stability in the global financial markets - as depicted by a positive trading mood around equity markets - a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields provided a minor lift to the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday pullback of over 40-pips.
Despite the slide, the pair has still managed to hold its neck above a support marked by the lower end of near-term trading range held over the past one week or so. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing breakthrough the 1.2100 handle before traders start positioning for a slide towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, Thursday's US economic docket features second-tier releases of the usual initial weekly jobless claims and Final Wholesale Inventories - might also fail to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, which seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus or produce any short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2143
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2351
|Daily SMA50
|1.2523
|Daily SMA100
|1.2749
|Daily SMA200
|1.2831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.208
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2253
