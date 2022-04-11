GBP/USD flatlines in 1.3030s despite weak UK data, with key upcoming UK/US data eyed

- GBP/USD has flatlined in the 1.3030s on Monday despite weak UK GDP figures, as traders eye upcoming risk events.
- A rise in UK yields relative to their US counterparts is helping support the pair despite risk-off flows elsewhere.
Weaker than expected February UK GDP growth figures did not have a lasting impact on GBP/USD, which continues to trade sideways in the 1.3030 area, with the pair finding support in the form of last week’s sub-1.3000 lows. Last week’s lows marked the first time that cable had traded sub-1.30 since November 2020. GBP/USD’s resilience at the start of the week is somewhat surprising given the drop seen in global equities as a result of geopolitical/China lockdown worries. Normally a drop in other risk assets weighs on pound sterling.
GBP/USD is likely finding support from a jump in domestic UK yields, which are tracking their continental counterparts higher, narrowing the US/UK rate differential. Subdued trading conditions may also have something to do with caution ahead of an upcoming barrage of UK and US risk events. First up, a few Fed policymakers are expected to give remarks later on Monday’s session and it should be a busy week for Fed speak thereafter.
But the most important events for GBP/USD traders to monitor this week are economic data releases. UK jobs data is released on Tuesday ahead of the release of US Consumer Price Inflation figures, followed by UK Consumer Price Inflation and US Producer Price Inflation numbers on Wednesday. Focus remains on the US with the release of the latest Retail Sales report on Thursday, ahead of a UK public holiday on Friday, where trading conditions should be much quieter.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3031
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3122
|Daily SMA50
|1.3309
|Daily SMA100
|1.3364
|Daily SMA200
|1.3541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3083
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2982
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.287
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 after early rebound
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward the mid-1.0900s earlier in the day. With the greenback holding its ground against its rivals amid rising US Treasury bond yields, the pair has turned negative on the day below 1.0900. Investors keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD meets resistance near 1.3050
GBP/USD has touched a fresh daily top above 1.3050 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to continue to push higher.
Gold extends daily rally beyond $1,960
Following a short-lasting consolidation phase near $1,950, gold has extended its daily rally to a fresh multi-week high above $1,960. The souring market mood amid heightened recession fears and a protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict helps the yellow metal find demand.
Cryptos hint at a strong recovery
Bitcoin price has been heading south lately, but this has allowed a select few altcoins to go wild. Ethereum and Ripple do not seem to be on this list and are likely going to take more time before they trigger a bull rally.
Dow Jones futures move lower as China CPI soars, yields rise again and oil falls
Dow Jones futures are indicating a lower open from the main stock indices on Monday as concerns mount over the health of the Chinese economy. Dow Jones futures are trading 100 points lower at 34,517 indicating a loss of 0.3%.