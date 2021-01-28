GBP/USD fizzles run-up beyond 1.3700 as traders await fresh clues

- GBP/USD consolidates recent gains while easing from 1.3745.
- UK PM Johnson hints addition to the British vaccine store, EU-UK tussle over jabs continue.
- Market sentiment wobbles amid fresh restrictions for retail equity traders following Gamestop drama, downbeat US GDP.
- Next week’s BOE will be the key, risk catalysts can entertain traders for now.
GBP/USD drops to 1.3725 while probing the previous day’s recovery gains from 1.3630 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable fails to cheer the upbeat news from UK PM Boris Johnson as the same suggests deterioration of Britain’s latest tussle with the European Union over the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
Novavax recently conveyed around 90% of efficacy and successful phase 3 trial results to tame the virus variant found in the UK. Following the announcement, UK PM Johnson said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Britain’s drug regulator, is already set to assess the Novavax vaccine after phase 3 trials showed 89.3% efficacy. It should be noted that UK PM Johnson also insists Oxford jab does work on over 65’s, per The Times.
While the news should have favored the GBP/USD, as market chatters suggest that London has ordered over 60 million doses of Novavax, subject to MHRA approval, the UK’s tension with Brussels might escalate over the same, which in turn probe the bulls. Brussels has recently started pushing the UK to make up for a short-fall of vaccine at home, which in turn roils the diplomatic ties with the ex-neighbor.
Also supportive of the risks could be comments from UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock who promised, per iNews, to the Britons that they will get the second jab in time.
On a broader scale, downbeat US Q4 GDP and volatility in the equities, followed by the trading restrictions for retail traders, probe the risk-on mood.
Amid these plays, Wall Street managed to recover some of its Fed-led losses while the US 10-year treasury yields also gained 3.8 basis points to 1.052% by the end of Thursday.
Looking forward, the British calendar is empty and the US data is also second-tier in nature compared to the latest Federal Reserve decision and US Q4 GDP, which in turn highlights risk catalyst to be watched for fresh impulse ahead of next week’s BOE.
Concerning the BOE, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “BoE meet next week for the first time since the UK severed trading links with the EU. Anecdotal evidence is that new trading relations have disrupted supply chains with mixed implications for inflation. UK-produced food prices have fallen as the EU export market has slumped under the weight of bureaucracy. But the cost of importing goods has risen. How the BoE will quantify the impact Brexit and lockdowns on GDP growth will help shape forward guidance.”
Technical analysis
Bulls keep the driver’s seat unless GBP/USD drops below a 14-day-old support line, at 1.3640 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3729
|Today Daily Change
|47 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|1.3682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3638
|Daily SMA50
|1.35
|Daily SMA100
|1.324
|Daily SMA200
|1.2963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Mixed sentiment probes bounce off monthly bottom around 0.7700
Markets consolidate Fed-led losses but sharp moves in equities posed risk. Aussie Import-Export Price Index recovered, US GDP matched downbeat expectations. Australia’s Q4 Producer Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts will be the key.
Gold prices stabilise having seen earlier gains eroded
Spot gold prices saw whipsaw price action on Thursday, rallying from around $1840 to highs in the $1860s and back again. The rally tracked upside in silver as speculation grew about retail interest. Fundamentals seemed not to matter too much on Thursday.
EUR/USD: Steps back from three-week-old resistance line above 1.2100
EUR/USD eases from short-term key resistance line despite keeping the 1.2118-42 trading range. Normal RSI, repeated failures to cross immediate hurdle favor sellers’ return. A descending trend line from January 13, 200-bar SMA also raise bars for the bull’s entry.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: GME share price consolidates after huge volatility, what's next?
Further to the prior news, (below) Gamestop (GME) shares have given back almost all of the prior day's territory. The share price dropped from $483 to $112.25 on the day and is now steady at $230 consolidating the huge volatility of the past 24-hours.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.