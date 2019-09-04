GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after UK PM Johnson loses the bid to general election

- GBP/USD takes the bids to one-week-high as chances of no-deal Brexit recedes.
- The UK Government fails to get support for a general election.
- The opposition party waits for the Royal Assent for further action after the victory.
With the receding odds for a no-deal Brexit, the GBP/USD remains firmer while taking the bids to 1.2255 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session.
The Tory Government witnessed another humiliating day in the House as British lawmakers voted in favor to avoid a bill that turns down the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister’s (PM) bid to call a snap general election in mid-October. The Government received the support of only 56 members of the parliament (MPs) while there were 298 votes blocking the proposal.
The UK policymakers supported a motion to block the no-deal Brexit on Tuesday.
Following a heroic victory in the parliament, the opposition Labour party still holds its breath as ITV spots anonymous Tory member saying that the UK PM is firm on his decision to call for a general election if needed to crash out of the EU on October 31.
The bill, which recently got parliament approval to block the general election, is still in the pipeline to get the Royal Assent that might create some suspense. Also, the UK PM could resign, even if he has denied in a recent public appearance, to create additional noise to the UK politics.
Technical Analysis
GBP/USD is now on the way to 1.2308/10 area including August month high and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), a break of which can further propel the pair to early-July low surrounding 1.2382. Alternatively, 21-day SMA level of 1.2155 and 1.2100 round-figure can entertain sellers during the pullback.
-
- R3 1.2287
- R2 1.2197
- R1 1.2139
- PP 1.2049
-
- S1 1.199
- S2 1.19
- S3 1.1842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains
The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”
GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020
The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold extends gains and hits fresh six-year highs above $1550
Gold rose further during the American session favored by the combination of an improvement in risk sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and also a decline in US yields.
Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.