GBP/USD: Firm Boris against Brexit and reopening to write down the pound fate

Fraught Brexit talks and a minor reopening of the UK economy are weighing on the pound, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Brexit talks resume via video, with growing acrimony between the EU and the UK. [...] Without an accord or prolongation, the UK reverts to WTO commerce terms in 2021, worrying investors.”
“PM Boris Johnson announced a loosening of the lockdown, but only just. He also laid out a general roadmap for further steps due in June and July. Johnson's words have disappointed some that expected a quicker return to normal and also caused confusion.”
“Once the market mood shifts back from ‘risk-on’ to ‘risk-off’, GBP/USD may find itself in a vulnerable position.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
