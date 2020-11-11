GBP/USD finds support at 1.3190 to regain the 1.3200 level

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/USD is trimming gains on Wednesday although it remains above 1.3200.
  • The pound loses ground amid USD strength and vanishing hopes od a Brexit deal.

Sterling’s reversal from two-month highs above 1.3300 has found support at 1.3190 during the US trading session. on Wednesday, to return above 1.3200. The pair, however, remains negative on daily charts, weighed by a broadly stronger US dollar and vanishing hopes of a Brexit deal.

The pound pulls back against a stronger USD

The US dollar is trading higher against its main rivals on Wednesday, with the market adjusting the optimism about the impact of a COVID-19 vaccine and assessing details like production and distribution issues while coronavirus infections continue escalating in the US and Europe.

Beyond that, previous hopes of an imminent Brexit agreement have been hit by the comments of an Irish minister affirming that the negotiators are likely to miss their mid-November target to clinch a trade deal.

The greenback seems to have brushed off the safe-haven status of the last months and is trading higher on Wednesday, in parallel with the main equity indexes. The higher US Treasury bond yields might be the main cause to explain that trend shift, as the yield of the 10-year Treasury note has surged to 0.97%.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3212
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.3248
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3028
Daily SMA50 1.2976
Daily SMA100 1.2917
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3278
Previous Daily Low 1.3153
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3231
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3352
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3425

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

