GBP/USD finds support ahead of 1.2500 mark amid weaker USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Friday.
  • The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained limited.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support.

The GBP/USD pair met with some fresh supply during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2510 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.

Despite the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, the pair struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday. The optimism over additional stimulus measures and a vaccine for COVID-19 boosted the global risk sentiment, which prompted investors to dump the safe-haven greenback.

The USD was further pressured by a goodish pickup in the shared currency, which remained well supported by hopes of a deal on the EU's proposed €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund. Hence, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could be attributed to some cross-driven weakness stemming from a strong bid tone surrounding the EUR/GBP.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Friday's mixed US housing market data, which showed that Building Permits rose by 2.1% June as against the previous month's strong growth of 14.1%. Further details revealed that Housing Starts in the US surged by 17.3% during the reported month, though did little to provide any meaningful impetus.

The pair, however, once again managed to find some support ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark and quickly bounced around 25-30 pips to the 1.2535-40 region. The mentioned level might now act as a key pivotal point for traders, which if broken might turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to break through the weekly lows support near the 1.2480 region.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2534
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.2554
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2488
Daily SMA50 1.2445
Daily SMA100 1.2422
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2625
Previous Daily Low 1.252
Previous Weekly High 1.267
Previous Weekly Low 1.2463
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.256
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2508
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2403
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2612
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2717

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

