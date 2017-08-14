GBP/USD finds support above 1.2950, remains in range

GBP/USD finds support above 1.2950, remains in rangeBy Matías Salord
A stronger US Dollar across the board pushed GBP/USD back under 1.3000. The pair bottomed after the beginning of the American session at 1.2955. It trades at 1.2970/80, 30 pips below yesterday’s closing price.
The pair continues to consolidate near 1.3000. Today is erasing Friday’s gains. However, the pound is up against its European rivals supported by an improvement in risk appetite.
GBP/USD range prevails
Earlier in August, the pair dropped dramatically, after the Bank of England meeting and following US employment data. It found support around the 1.2960/70 area, back on Tuesday.
Since then it has been moving sideways, consolidating at weekly lows. The lower limit of the range could be seen around 1.2940/50 and the upper at 1.3020/30.
A consolidation below 1.2930 would clear the way for an extension of the slide toward 1.2900. To the upside, if the pound is able to post a daily close above 1.3020/30 (upper limit and also 20-day moving average), the pound could gain support for an extension of the recovery.
From a fundamental perspective, on Tuesday, inflation data from the United Kingdom will be released and will likely trigger volatility on pound’s crosses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.