GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds

- GBP/USD finds a decent opening despite the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tussle.
- The risk-aversion tone set by the geopolitical tensions may underpin bears to the cable.
- The UK’s Market Service PMI may add volatility amid an already uncertain market.
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
The continuous warnings from NATO that Russia could strike on Ukraine have created havoc on market sentiment. Meanwhile, the extension of drills by Russia and Belarus despite its agreed termination on Sunday has escalated the tensions.
On one side, where Ukraine’s President Volodymer Zelensky is demanding security guarantees against the Kremlin from the Western leaders, which aspires to accompany NATO and the EU, Moscow is demanding assurance that the North Atlantic Alliance will not accept Ukraine as it may pose threat to the Putin’s area.
Investors are unable to find a suitable asset to be added due to the obscurity over the geopolitical picture, which seems to display wide range ticks but in a capped range. Therefore, follow-up of a risk aversion theme by the investors will be witnessed.
Meanwhile, the rising bets over an aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are going to make it difficult for the cable to find some grounds.
Although the headlines along the Russia-Ukraine tensions will remain the major driver Britain’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) service to be released by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and the Markit Economics will hold the nerves of the investors. As per the market estimates, the UK’s Markit Services PMI will land at 55.2, above the previous print of 54.1.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3594
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3496
|Daily SMA100
|1.3507
|Daily SMA200
|1.369
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3643
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3573
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3705
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
