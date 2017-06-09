GBP/USD finding steady support on dips to the 1.3025 zone - Scotiabank

GBP/USD finding steady support on dips to the 1.3025 zone - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Sterling is up modestly on a softer USD on the session but is little changed against the EUR.
Key Quotes:
"There were no UK data reports on the session, suggesting that flows and technical trading are driving the pound at the moment."
"Brexit negotiations linger as a major background risk for the pound; reports this week suggest slow going on negotiations, potentially more trouble for PM May’s plans for a post EU legal framework in parliament and some obvious manoeuverings by potential leadership rivals."
"Cable is finding steady support on dips to the 1.3025 zone this week and looks in good position to extend the rebound from the late Aug dip to the 1.28 area.
Short-term trend dynamics are bullish and the early bid in European trade today may be enough to trigger an extension towards 1.3075/1.31."
