GBP/USD: Ferocious strife between bulls and bears

GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.30 level and Tuesday's 4-hour chart is showing a fierce battle between bulls and bears. Support is seen at 1.2920 while resistance moves to 1.2975, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Pound/dollar is trading above the 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages but below the 50 SMA, and momentum has flipped back down. All in all, the picture is mixed amid the tight range trading.”
“Some support awaits at 1.2920, which is the daily low, followed by strong support at 1.2865, which is a double bottom. The next level to watch is 1.28.”
“Resistance is at 1.2975, which was a swing high twice in early October. It is followed by Monday's high of 1.3025, and then by 1.3080, the monthly peak.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD is edging higher as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI: Slips below $41.00 inside monthly ascending triangle
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from the resistance line of a short-term triangle. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filter. A clear break of $42.10 becomes necessary to convince buyers.