GBP/USD: Fears of EU barriers trouble buyers amid year-end choppy session

- GBP/USD stays mildly positive beneath familiar upside territory.
- Irish bridge gets acceptance if the UK is paying for it.
- EU’s threat of using barriers to push the UK towards its terms seems to weigh on the Brexit optimism, more on that is awaited for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3000 round-figure while heading into the London open on Friday. In doing so, the pair struggles to extend its recovery since Tuesday.
While optimism surrounding the Brexit, after the victory of the ruling Conservatives, seems to please the buyers, the latest upside has been capped by the UK Times article that signals the European Union’s (EU) readiness to take tough measures to push Britain towards its rules. The story mentions that Brussels is ready to go hard on the UK by cutting access to data flows vital to British commerce as well as by limiting the future of financial services.
Read: Brussels threat to block City trade unless UK agrees to Europe’s rules - Times
Even so, reports that the UK will match pre-crisis level wages during early 2020 are something that helps the present strength of the quote.
Earlier, the cable benefited from the Independent’s news that the Irish PM Leo Varadkar is in support of thinking about the UK PM Boris Johnson’s proposal idea of building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland if Britain pays for it.
On the other hand, market performance remained choppy amid the year-end holiday mood. However, nearness to the US-China phase-one signing seems to have helped the risk tone off-late. With this, the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw around 1.90% while S&P 500 Futures and Asian stocks are mildly positive.
Given the lack of major data/events up for publishing during the rest of the day, investors will keep eyes on the trade/political news for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a sustained daily closing beyond 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level around 1.3035, prices are less likely to avoid visiting 50-day EMA, around 1.2930 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3005
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3088
|Daily SMA50
|1.2967
|Daily SMA100
|1.2645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3016
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2951
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3423
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2899
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3096
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar selling powers Fiber toward key trendline hurdle
EUR/USD is gaining ground on broad-based dollar selling. The pair is closing on a crucial trendline hurdle at 1.1140. With gold rising amid trade optimism, a breakout looks likely.
GBP/USD: Fears of EU barriers trouble buyers amid year-end choppy trades
GBP/USD trades better bid around 1.30 handle ahead of the London open. EU’s threat of using barriers to push the UK towards its terms seems to weigh on the Brexit optimism.
Metals and oil dragging commodity currencies higher
The Australian Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar are putting in highs vs the US Dollar not seen since late July as both Gold and Silver are breaking above key levels trendlines and catapulting higher.
Gold: On track to post biggest weekly gain since August, flag breakout on weekly
Gold is on track to print its biggest weekly gain in four months. The metal's weekly chart is now reporting a bull flag breakout. The breakout has opened the doors for September highs above $1,555.
USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus
USD/JPY has failed again to chew through offers around 109.70. A pullback looks likely with the BOJ ruling out more stimulus. Correction, if any, could be short-lived if equities continue to rally.