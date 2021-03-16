GBP/USD fails to recover 1.3900 and losses strength

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound erases losses across the board during the American session.
  • GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3800 found resistance under 1.3900.

The GBP/USD dropped earlier on Tuesday to 1.3807, hitting a one-week low and then rebounded and climbed to 1.3895 during the American session. The recovery lost momentum, and as of writing, it trades at 1.3880, modestly lower for the day.

On a mixed day for markets and currencies, the pound is having a two-part day. Initially, it was hit by probably by comments from the Bank of England governor and after the European Union launched legal action gains the UK for the Northern Ireland protocol. During the second half of the day, the pound erased most of its losses.

Economic data in the US came in below expectations, with retail sales falling more than expected and Industrial Production unexpectedly contraction. The numbers boosted the yen, but also the dollar gained some ground.

While the DXY trades at daily highs near 92.00, GPB/USD is in neutral territory and EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows. The best performer among European majors is the Swiss franc.

Market participants await the outcome of the two-day FOMC meeting. On Wednesday, the US central bank will announce its decision on monetary policy. On Thursday will be the turn of the Bank of England. No change in the current stance is expected; the focus will be on the central banks' reaction to the recent increase in bond yields.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3885
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3952
Daily SMA50 1.3793
Daily SMA100 1.3556
Daily SMA200 1.3209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.395
Previous Daily Low 1.3853
Previous Weekly High 1.4005
Previous Weekly Low 1.38
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.389
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3913
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3848
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3802
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3945
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3996
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4042

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the European regulator postponed its decision on rolling AstraZeneca's vaccines. The pair is dropping despite a disappointing drop in US retail sales. 

GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects. 

XAU/USD is posting small daily gains above $1,730 on Tuesday. USD stays resilient against its rivals despite falling T-bond yields. A break above $1,745 could bring in more buyers.

Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.

SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.

