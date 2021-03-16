GBP/USD fails to recover 1.3900 and losses strength

- Pound erases losses across the board during the American session.
- GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3800 found resistance under 1.3900.
The GBP/USD dropped earlier on Tuesday to 1.3807, hitting a one-week low and then rebounded and climbed to 1.3895 during the American session. The recovery lost momentum, and as of writing, it trades at 1.3880, modestly lower for the day.
On a mixed day for markets and currencies, the pound is having a two-part day. Initially, it was hit by probably by comments from the Bank of England governor and after the European Union launched legal action gains the UK for the Northern Ireland protocol. During the second half of the day, the pound erased most of its losses.
Economic data in the US came in below expectations, with retail sales falling more than expected and Industrial Production unexpectedly contraction. The numbers boosted the yen, but also the dollar gained some ground.
While the DXY trades at daily highs near 92.00, GPB/USD is in neutral territory and EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows. The best performer among European majors is the Swiss franc.
Market participants await the outcome of the two-day FOMC meeting. On Wednesday, the US central bank will announce its decision on monetary policy. On Thursday will be the turn of the Bank of England. No change in the current stance is expected; the focus will be on the central banks' reaction to the recent increase in bond yields.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3885
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3894
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3952
|Daily SMA50
|1.3793
|Daily SMA100
|1.3556
|Daily SMA200
|1.3209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.389
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
