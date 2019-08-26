GBP/USD fails to preserve early-day recovery amid trade/Brexit headlines

- GBP/USD on the back foot as Brexit worries gain more attention after the initial response to the US-China trade war.
- The Downing Street sought legal advice about the possibility of shutting down the parliament.
- UK PM Johnson says Britain can easily cope with no-deal Brexit and could keep much of the £39bn settlement amount.
Although initial response to the US-China trade-war propelled GBP/USD at the day’s start, buyers seem to step back as the quote retraces to 1.2268 during the Asian session on Monday.
Having announced fresh tariffs on each others’ goods, the US and China renewed fears of global economic slowdown due to the trade war between the world’s largest economies. As a result, the US Dollar (USD) slumped across the board on Friday.
It should also be noted that the dovish comments from the Bank of England (BOE) and the Fed’s chiefs, at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, seem to have offered direction to the pair ahead of the trade headlines that crossed wires during later part of that day.
As per the latest headlines from the Guardian, the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s office has sought legal advice from the attorney-general Geoffrey Cox about the possibility of shutting down parliament from September. It was also conveyed in the news that the UK PM remains optimistic of the nation’s ability to cope with no-deal Brexit while also turning down the £39 billion divorce payment to the EU in a case of the harsh departure.
Traders now seek fresh clues on trade/Brexit and hence might have prioritized Brexit over the trade-war ahead of the UK parliament’s open after a long break and also amid speculations of a no-deal exit from the EU. Further, the US Durable Goods Orders and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will decorate the economic calendar.
Technical Analysis
While a sustained rise beyond 1.2300 becomes necessary for buyers to target July 17 low of 1.2382, August 06 high near 1.2210 will act as immediate support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure below 4H 200MA, 1.1175/77
Following its run-up to eight-day high, the EUR/USD pair witnesses a pullback to 1.1144 during Monday morning in Asia. Two-month-old trend-line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistance.
GBP/USD fails to preserve early-day recovery amid trade/Brexit headlines
Although initial response to the US-China trade-war propelled GBP/USD at the day’s start, buyers seem to step back as the quote retraces to 1.2268 during the Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war sends it to fresh multi-year lows
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY plummeting to near 104.44, now stabilizing well below the 105.00 level.
Gold prices surge to fresh weekly highs around the 127% fibo
Gold prices rallied in the open today and reached a high of $1,555.33 from a low of $1,526.74. The price is +1.24% at the time of writing. Gold prices were gunning for the 127% Fibo.
US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions
US two-year Treasury yield drops to the lowest level since September 2017. US 10-year Treasury yield slips to three-year lows on risk aversion. The Treasury yield curve may invert on rising US-China trade tensions.