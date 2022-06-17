- The GBP/USD will finish the week with losses close to 1%.
- Central bank divergence between the Fed and BoE will favor the greenback.
- Fed’s Kashkari supported 75 bps in June and July, followed by 50 bps increases.
The British pound extends its losses in the week, set to finish with losses near to 1%, after Thursday’s afternoon rally post the Bank of England (BoE) 25 bps rate hike, with the GBP/USD reaching weekly highs around 1.2400. However, the greenback regained some strength, and USD bulls faded the GBP/USD rally and sold the major at a better level. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2181, down 1.36% in the New York session.
Sentiment has improved as global equities rallied, except for the Dow Jones and the S&P 500. In the FX space, the market mood is mixed. The greenback remains in the driver’s seat, with the US Dollar Index recovering Thursday’s losses, up by 1.11% at 104.967.
Fed and BoE divergence might favor the US dollar
On Friday, investors begin to assess central bank divergence between the UK and the US. Initially, it favored the Bank of England (BoE), which was expected to hike rates by 50 bps at the beginning of the week. However, with UK’s economy starting to slow down and the BoE expects a recession by 2023 – the “old lady” backpedaled and raised rates by a nimble 25 bps. It’s also worth noting that the BoE removed forward guidance from the monetary policy statement, shifting the sentence to “the scale, pace and timing of any further increases in Bank Rate would reflect the Committee’s assessment of the economic outlook and inflationary pressures.”
Aside from this, the US Federal Reserve took the bull by its horns and raised rates by 75 bps, the biggest increase since 1994. Although it was a bold move by the Fed, its Chairman Jerome Powell said at his presser that moves of that size would not be “common,” which sounded dovish but opened the door for the July’s meeting for a move of that size or 50 bps.
Meanwhile, once the central bank blackout period finished, BoEs and Fed speakers started to cross wires.
The BoE Chief Economist Pill said that markets will have to make their own judgment as to whether the BoE is considering a 50 bps hike while stressing the conditionality around the inclusion of “forcefully” in the statement in the context of “if necessary.”
In the meantime, Minneapolis Fed Neil Kashkari said that he supported 75 bps in June and could support another in July. He added that a prudent strategy might be to continue with 50 bps increases. Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that a soft landing is feasible if the post-pandemic shift is done well.
Data-wise, the US economic docket reported Industrial Production for May, expanding by 0.2% MoM. Although the reading missed expectations for an increase of 0.4%, it shifted sentiment sour.
Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2181
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0173
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|1.2357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2468
|Daily SMA50
|1.2576
|Daily SMA100
|1.2947
|Daily SMA200
|1.3238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2407
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2041
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades around 1.0450, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,850
Gold is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction ahead of the weekend and fluctuating in a relatively tight range near $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield moves sideways near 3.2%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in the consolidation channel.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!