GBP/USD fades an intraday bullish spike to 1-month tops, back below mid-1.2700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Fears of a no-deal Brexit kept a lid on the attempted move beyond 1.2760 supply zone.
  • A modest USD rebound from multi-month lows prompts some fresh selling at higher levels.
  • Traders now eye US economic data and Powell’s scheduled speech for some fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair faded an intraday bullish spike to one-month tops and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit recovered few pips thereafter.

The post-FOMC US Dollar selling pressure remained unabated through the early part of Tuesday's trading session and was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the pair to build on its recent recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

The intraday positive momentum took along some short-term trading stops being placed near the 1.2760 heavy supply zone, albeit lacked any strong follow-through after the favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson reiterated his plans to leave the EU by October 31.

Speaking to LBC radio, Johnson further added that the current Brexit deal is basically dead and it would be bizarre if the EU decides to impose tariffs on UK goods. The comments continued fueling fears of a no-deal Brexit and held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets.

The pair started losing positive momentum, rather met with some fresh supply at higher levels and was further pressurized by a modest USD rebound from multi-month lows, possibly led by some short-covering ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later this Tuesday.

Ahead of the key event risk, traders will look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, Richmond Manufacturing Index and new home sales data, for some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2737
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2665
Daily SMA50 1.2815
Daily SMA100 1.2955
Daily SMA200 1.2927
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2768
Previous Daily Low 1.2708
Previous Weekly High 1.275
Previous Weekly Low 1.2506
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.273
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.271
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.277
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2799
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

