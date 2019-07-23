GBP/USD fades a knee-jerk intraday bullish spike, back below mid-1.2400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The UK Conservative Party chose Boris Johnson to be the next British PM.
  • The UK Justice Minister Gauke resigns immediately after the announcement.
  • No-deal Brexit fears/USD strength prompts some fresh selling at higher levels.

The GBP/USD pair faded a mid-European session knee-jerk bullish spike and quickly retreated around 50-pips over the past couple of hours.

Having dropped to an intraday low level of 1.2418, the pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and rallied to fresh session tops, around the 1.2480 region following the announcement that the UK Conservative Party chose Boris Johnson to be the next British PM.

The uptick, however, fizzled out ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark and met with some aggressive supply near 100-hour SMA in reaction to the UK Justice Minister David Gauke's resignation, immediately after the Johnson announcement.

This coupled with persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit further held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets, with a strong follow-through US Dollar buying interest prompting some selling at higher levels and collaborating to the pair's sharp slide back below mid-1.2400s.

With the incoming UK political headlines turning out to be one of the key factors infusing some volatility around the major, Tuesday second-tier US economic releases - Existing Home Sales data and Richmond Manufacturing Index, seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2436
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.2476
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2556
Daily SMA50 1.2636
Daily SMA100 1.2861
Daily SMA200 1.2871
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.252
Previous Daily Low 1.2455
Previous Weekly High 1.2579
Previous Weekly Low 1.2382
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2447
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2418
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2549
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2578

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

